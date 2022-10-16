Xi Jinping presents report to 20th National Congress of CPC in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Chinese President, Xi Jinping delivered a report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) which opened at the Great Hall of the People here Sunday.

The theme of the Congress is holding high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully implementing the "Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era", carrying forward the great founding spirit of the Party, staying confident and building strength, upholding fundamental principles and breaking new ground, forging ahead with enterprise and fortitude, and striving in unity to build a modern socialist country in all respects and advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts, Xi said in the report.

He said the past decade marked three major events of great immediate importance and profound historical significance including the centenary of the Communist Party of China, the eradication of absolute poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Xi Jinping termed the economic growth a historic rise of China in the past decade, adding that China's GDP had grown to about $16 trillion in the past decade and came to account for 18.

5 percent of the world economy, up 7.2 percentage points.

He said from now onward, the CPC's central task will be to lead the Chinese people in a concerted effort to build China into a great modern socialist country.

Xi Jinping pledged to improve the people's well-being and quality of life. China will improve the system of income distribution and will ensure more pay for more work, encourage people to achieve prosperity through hard work and increase the size of the middle-income group.

China will do more to help those in difficulty find employment and meet their basic needs and improve the social security system with expanded coverage of social insurance programs, he added.

He said that the CPC would implement its overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era and unswervingly advance the cause of national reunification.

"We will continue to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the utmost effort, but we will never promise to renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all measures necessary," he added.