Xi Jinping visits Sichuan to oversee farmland development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping, also the general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected the city of Meishan in southwest China's Sichuan province.He visited the village of Yongfeng and San Su Ci, the memorial temple and former residence of Su Xun and his two sons, Su Shi and Su Zhe, three literary masters of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), according to the CGTN.

Xi learned about local efforts to advance high-standard farmland development, boost grain production, promote rural revitalization, maintain effective COVID-19 prevention and control, and protect historical and cultural heritage.

Located in Southwest China, Sichuan Province covers an area of 486,000 square kilometers, ranking fifth in the country in terms of land area.In 2021, the per-capita gross domestic product of the province reached 64,326 Yuan (nearly $10,000), accounting for 79.4 percent of the national average, according to the provincial government.