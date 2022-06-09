UrduPoint.com

Xi Jinping Visits Sichuan To Oversee Farmland Development

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Xi Jinping visits Sichuan to oversee farmland development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping, also the general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspected the city of Meishan in southwest China's Sichuan province.He visited the village of Yongfeng and San Su Ci, the memorial temple and former residence of Su Xun and his two sons, Su Shi and Su Zhe, three literary masters of the Northern Song Dynasty (960-1127), according to the CGTN.

Xi learned about local efforts to advance high-standard farmland development, boost grain production, promote rural revitalization, maintain effective COVID-19 prevention and control, and protect historical and cultural heritage.

Located in Southwest China, Sichuan Province covers an area of 486,000 square kilometers, ranking fifth in the country in terms of land area.In 2021, the per-capita gross domestic product of the province reached 64,326 Yuan (nearly $10,000), accounting for 79.4 percent of the national average, according to the provincial government.

Related Topics

China San Temple Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Camon 19 series; TECNO to Globally Launch the new ..

Camon 19 series; TECNO to Globally Launch the new Stylish Icon in the Tech world

22 minutes ago
 OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation ..

OPPO F21 Pro 5G achieves new highs of anticipation – Goes on Sale in Pakistan

49 minutes ago
 PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

PM wants to award driver who saved peoples'lives

1 hour ago
 Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

Dr Amir Liaaqat Hussain passes away

4 hours ago
 PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

PCB introduces CA Divisional U19 tournament

4 hours ago
 Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

Money laundering case: Maqsood Chaprasi dies

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.