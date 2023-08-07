Open Menu

Xi Jinping's Selected Works Published In 7 Ethnic Minority Languages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Xi Jinping's selected works published in 7 ethnic minority languages

BEIJING, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The first two volumes of a book series of selected works of Xi Jinping have been translated into seven of China's ethnic minority languages, according to an official statement issued Monday. The seven languages are Mongolian, Tibetan, Uygur, Kazak, Korean, Yi and Zhuang.

The statement said that the translated versions have been published and distributed nationwide. It is believed that they will help people from ethnic minority groups enhance their understanding of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The books were originally published in standard Chinese language in April.

