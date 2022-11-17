Xi, Kishida to meet as N. Korea fires missile

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The leaders of China and Japan will hold their first face-to-face talks in three years on Thursday, after North Korea fired the latest in a record missile blitz that has sent nuclear fears soaring.

Chinese President Xi Jinping flew in to the talks in Bangkok from a G20 meeting in Bali where US President Joe Biden pressed him to use his influence to rein in Pyongyang's activities.

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile as Xi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida prepared to meet, and warned Washington and its allies to expect a "fiercer" military response.

The pair will meet on the sidelines of a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum focused on pandemic recovery and the global economic turmoil unleashed by the war in Ukraine.

Kishida's office condemned the latest launch by the North, which adds to a flurry that began earlier this month and has included an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Seoul and Washington have warned the North could be preparing to carry out a nuclear test, which would be its seventh.

Biden held a three-way summit in Phnom Penh last week with allies Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol to discuss the latest drama with the North.

The trio issued a joint statement warning that any new nuclear test would be met with a "strong and resolute" response, without giving further details.

After his talks with Xi on Monday, Biden said he was confident China -- Pyongyang's main diplomatic and economic ally -- did not want Kim Jong Un's regime to escalate tensions any further.

Xi landed in Bangkok on Thursday afternoon, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said. Kishida arrived earlier in the day.