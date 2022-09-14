UrduPoint.com

Xi Lands In Kazakhstan In First Trip Abroad Since Pandemic

Published September 14, 2022

Xi lands in Kazakhstan in first trip abroad since pandemic

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :China's President Xi Jinping arrived in ex-Soviet Kazakhstan Wednesday in the Chinese leader's first trip abroad since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Xi, during his three-day visit to Central Asia, is scheduled to attend a summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbekistan, where he is expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Their highly-anticipated meeting comes as Russia is suffering serious setbacks in Ukraine, but China has stood firm in its support of President Vladimir Putin and a "no limits" friendship.

The Chinese leader's plane touched down in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan around 0830 GMT, and he was greeted on the red-carpeted runway by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Both leaders and their respective delegations -- as well as the guard of honour that met Xi on arrival -- were wearing masks.

Xi, in an article for Chinese state media ahead of the trip, said Beijing was prepared to work with Kazakhstan to "deepen cooperation in law enforcement, security and defence".

He said also China wanted to work with Kazakhstan on drug trafficking and transnational organised crime as well as what China calls the "three evils".

