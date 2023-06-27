- Home
Xi Meets Barbados PM
Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 02:00 PM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley in Beijing on Tuesday.
