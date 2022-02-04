UrduPoint.com

Xi Meets Putin As His First Face-to-face Talks With A World Leader

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Xi meets Putin as his first face-to-face talks with a world leader

Beijing, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :China's President Xi Jinping held his first face-to-face talks with a world leader in nearly two years on Friday, meeting Russia's Vladimir Putin who hailed "unprecedented" ties between the neighbours.

Xi has not left China since January 2020, when the country was grappling with its initial Covid-19 outbreak.

He is now embarking on a sudden flurry of diplomatic activity as more than 20 world leaders fly in for the Winter Olympics.

The two leaders met in the Chinese capital as their countries seek to deepen relations.

Moscow's ties with Beijing are "developing progressively along the path of friendship and strategic partnership, they are of a truly unprecedented nature", Putin said in televised remarks at the start of their meeting.

Russia and China are an "example of a dignified relationship", Putin added.

He said that ahead of the meeting Moscow prepared a new contract for the supply of 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas to China from Russia's Far East.

