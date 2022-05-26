Xi meets representatives to meeting on work related to handling public complaints

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met representatives to a national meeting on work related to the handling of people's complaints.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, offered warm congratulations to the exemplary individuals and groups honored at the meeting, and extended sincere greetings to officials and people working in the system for addressing public complaints.