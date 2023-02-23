UrduPoint.com

Xi Orders All-out Rescue Efforts After Inner Mongolia Coal Mine Collapse

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Xi orders all-out rescue efforts after Inner Mongolia coal mine collapse

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday demanded all-out efforts in search and rescue of the missing and treatment of the injured after a coal mine collapsed in Alxa League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the instruction following the incident, urging ensuring the safety of people's lives and property and maintaining overall social stability. The collapse has so far left two people dead, six injured, and 53 missing.

Related Topics

Injured Dead China Mongolia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani ..

Trailer of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' starring Rani Mukherjee out now

23 minutes ago
 LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

LA Rape case: Weinstein to be sentenced

38 minutes ago
 ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over fals ..

ECP has no power to disqualify lawmakers over false statements of assets: LHC

57 minutes ago
 SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elec ..

SC all set to hear today suo motu on delay of elections in Punjab, KPK

2 hours ago
 President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

President approves Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening ..

ADNOC Gas announces offer price range and opening of subscription period for IPO

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.