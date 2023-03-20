Xi, Putin hail ties ahead of 'journey of peace' to Moscow

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin applauded on Monday the solidity of their alliance as the Chinese leader headed to Moscow for a summit with the Russian president.

Xi described his trip as a "journey of friendship, cooperation and peace".

"I look forward to working with President Putin to jointly adopt a new vision" for relations, Xi wrote in a signed article in the Russian newspaper Russian Gazette, which was also carried by Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

China's foreign ministry said last week that Beijing would "play a constructive role in promoting peace talks" between Kyiv and Moscow.

Putin welcomed Beijing's moves on Ukraine as indicative of a willingness to play a "constructive role" in ending the conflict, while saying Chinese-Russian relations were "at the highest point".

- 'No limits' friendship - Xi, who broke longstanding precedent to begin a third term as president this month, has referred to Putin as an "old friend".

Beijing and Moscow have drawn closer in recent years under a "no limits" partnership that has served as a diplomatic bulwark against the West.

Beijing in February issued a 12-point position paper calling for dialogue and respect for all countries' territorial sovereignty.

"No single country should dictate the international order," Xi wrote in his Russian media article Monday.

"China has all along upheld an objective and impartial position based on the merits of the issue, and actively promoted peace talks," he added.

The United States last week said China's proposals would simply consolidate "Russian conquest" and allow the Kremlin to prepare a fresh offensive.

"We don't support calls for a ceasefire right now," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Friday.

- 'A new vision' - Analysts say Xi's trip will be closely watched in Western capitals.

The Wall Street Journal has reported Xi could also be planning his first call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky since the war began.

Zelensky has said he would welcome talks with his Chinese counterpart.

Xi and Putin are set to have an "informal" one-on-one meeting and dinner on Monday before negotiations on Tuesday, Putin's top foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told Russian news agencies.

They will also sign an accord "on strengthening (the two countries') comprehensive partnership and strategic relations entering a new era", the Kremlin has said, as well as a joint declaration on Russian-Chinese economic cooperation until 2030.