Xi replies to letter from overseas students at Nanjing Audit University

BEIJING, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged overseas students at Nanjing Audit University to contribute to promoting friendship and cooperation among countries.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks on Tuesday in a letter replying to overseas students who are pursuing a master's degree in auditing at the university based in east China's Jiangsu Province.