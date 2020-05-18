Xi replies to letter from Pakistani students studying in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :President Xi Jinping extended welcome to excellent youth from all countries in the world to study in China in his reply to a letter from all Pakistani students studying in the University of Science and Technology Beijing, local media reported on Monday.

In his letter, Xi encouraged the students to communicate more with their Chinese peers and join hands with youth from all countries to contribute to promoting people-to-people connectivity and building a community with a shared future for humanity.

It may be mentioned here that currently over 28,000 Pakistani students are studying in China. Around, 6,156 Pakistani students are studying in PhD, 3,600 in Masters, 11,100 in Bachelors and 3,000 in Short Term Exchange Programs across China.

Pakistani students are also studying Chinese language, engineering, medical, computer science and various other fields.