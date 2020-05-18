UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi Replies To Letter From Pakistani Students Studying In Beijing

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 10:20 AM

Xi replies to letter from Pakistani students studying in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :President Xi Jinping extended welcome to excellent youth from all countries in the world to study in China in his reply to a letter from all Pakistani students studying in the University of Science and Technology Beijing, local media reported on Monday.

In his letter, Xi encouraged the students to communicate more with their Chinese peers and join hands with youth from all countries to contribute to promoting people-to-people connectivity and building a community with a shared future for humanity.

It may be mentioned here that currently over 28,000 Pakistani students are studying in China. Around, 6,156 Pakistani students are studying in PhD, 3,600 in Masters, 11,100 in Bachelors and 3,000 in Short Term Exchange Programs across China.

Pakistani students are also studying Chinese language, engineering, medical, computer science and various other fields.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Exchange China Beijing May Media All From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 May 2020

9 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

59 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,736 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

11 hours ago

Sheikha bint Saif announces winners of Sheikha Hes ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED16 million to Zakat ..

11 hours ago

Father meets newborn for first time as Etihad Airw ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.