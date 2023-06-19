UrduPoint.com

Xi Says China, US 'made Progress' In Blinken Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Xi says China, US 'made progress' in Blinken visit

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :President Xi Jinping said China had "made progress" with the United States on Monday as he hosted Secretary of State Antony Blinken for talks in Beijing.

Blinken's visit is the highest-level trip by a US official to China in nearly five years with ties severely strained between the world's two largest economies.

Speaking following his meeting with Xi, the top US diplomat said he agreed with China's leadership on the need to "stabilise" relations but that he was "clear-eyed" on vast disagreements between the two countries.

"Direct engagement and sustained communication at senior levels is the best way to responsibly manage differences and ensure that competition does not veer into conflict," Blinken told reporters.

"I heard the same from my Chinese counterparts. We both agree on the need to stabilise our relationship," he added.

