Xi sends congratulatory letter to Zhongguancun Forum

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum, which opened on Thursday in Beijing.

As a new round of sci-tech revolution and industrial transformation continues to evolve, mankind needs international cooperation, openness and sharing more than ever in order to address common development problems, Xi said.

Committed to a win-win strategy of opening-up, China is ready to join hands with other countries to promote sci-tech innovation and make science and technologies better serve people of all countries, he said.

Xi stressed that Beijing should fully leverage its strengths in education, science, technologies and talent, coordinate sci-tech and institutional innovation, continue to promote pilot reforms in Zhongguancun, further accelerate the construction of a world-leading sci-tech park, and strive to take the lead in the innovation of cutting-edge technologies and the development of advanced and sophisticated industries.

Themed "Open Cooperation for a Shared Future," the 2023 Zhongguancun Forum is jointly hosted by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, the Chinese academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the China Association for Science and Technology, and the municipal government of Beijing.