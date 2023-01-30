UrduPoint.com

Xi Signs Order To Promulgate Regulations On Honors For Servicemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 04:00 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, has signed an order to promulgate the regulations on awards and honors for service personnel.

Highlighting the experiences and honors of service personnel during combat, carrying out major tasks and serving in areas where conditions are harsh, the rules cover awards and honors, contributions on posts and dedication of service.

The regulations constitute the first key legal document of the armed forces to regulate the awarding and honoring of service personnel in a comprehensive and systematic manner. The regulations took effect on Jan. 1 this year.

