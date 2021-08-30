Xi stresses anti-monopoly regulation, anti-population fight, better reserve system

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed efforts to strengthen anti-monopoly and anti-unfair competition regulations, improve the country's reserve system and fight against pollution.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over the 21st meeting of the central committee for deepening overall reform.