Xi Stresses Development Of Modern Vocational Education System
Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:30 AM
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to speed up the development of the modern vocational education system and cultivate more high-quality technical professionals.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction toward improving the country's vocational education.