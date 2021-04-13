UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi Stresses Development Of Modern Vocational Education System

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:30 AM

Xi stresses development of modern vocational education system

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to speed up the development of the modern vocational education system and cultivate more high-quality technical professionals.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in an instruction toward improving the country's vocational education.

Related Topics

Education China Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Security forces launch operation in South Wazirist ..

13 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 13, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed attends large-scale strategic train ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

10 hours ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.