Xi Stresses Green, Low-carbon Path For Energy Industry Development
Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:20 PM
XI'AN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has stressed efforts to develop the country's energy industry, noting that such development should follow a green and low-carbon path.
Xi made the remarks on Monday while visiting a chemical enterprise under the China Energy Investment Corporation in Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.