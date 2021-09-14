UrduPoint.com

Xi Stresses Green, Low-carbon Path For Energy Industry Development

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Xi stresses green, low-carbon path for energy industry development

XI'AN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has stressed efforts to develop the country's energy industry, noting that such development should follow a green and low-carbon path.

Xi made the remarks on Monday while visiting a chemical enterprise under the China Energy Investment Corporation in Yulin City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

Related Topics

China Yulin Enterprise Industry

Recent Stories

Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties ..

Mansoor Ahmad, Amir Muttaqi discuss bilateral ties in diverse fields

6 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citiz ..

&#039;Sharjah Memory&#039; highlights senior citizens contributions

14 minutes ago
 75,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

75,598 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

14 minutes ago
 Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu ..

Mubadala World Tennis Championship returns to Abu Dhabi in December

14 minutes ago
 Africa&#039;s influential leaders to address Globa ..

Africa&#039;s influential leaders to address Global Business Forum Africa 2021 i ..

28 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis provided URL to file income ta ..

Overseas Pakistanis provided URL to file income tax returns

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.