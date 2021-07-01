UrduPoint.com
Xi Stresses Rooting Out "any Viruses That Would Erode CPC's Health"

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:10 PM

Xi stresses rooting out

BEIJING, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday stressed the need to root out any viruses that would erode the Party's health.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in his speech at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC.

Xi said the CPC must remain committed to improving Party conduct, upholding integrity, and combating corruption.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

