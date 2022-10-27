UrduPoint.com

Xi Stresses Striving In Unity For Fulfilling Goals Set By Party Congress

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

YAN'AN, Shaanxi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Thursday stressed promoting the great founding spirit of the Party and the spirit of Yan'an, and striving in unity for fulfilling the goals and tasks set by the 20th CPC National Congress.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, led the other members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee in a trip to Yan'an, an old revolutionary base in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Thursday.

