Xi Supports Establishing University In Hungary By Fudan University

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Xi supports establishing university in Hungary by Fudan University

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday voiced support for establishing a university in Hungary by Shanghai-based Fudan University.

China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) will hold a new round of Education Policy Dialogue and Higher Education Institutes Consortium meetings this year, Xi said when delivering a keynote speech via video link at the China-CEEC Summit in Beijing.

Xi stressed efforts to enhance exchange and cooperation in culture, education, tourism, sports, media and press, and among think tanks, young people and sub-national entities.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

