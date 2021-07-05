Xi to attend CPC and World Political Parties summit

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) ::Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese president, will attend the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties summit to be held on Tuesday via video link.

Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at the summit, Hu Zhaoming, spokesperson for the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the announcement Monday.

The theme of the summit is "For the People's Well being: the Responsibility of Political Parties," Hu said. More than 500 leaders of political parties and political organizations from 160-plus countries, and over 10,000 party representatives will attend the summit.

The summit is an important multilateral diplomatic event held at a time when the CPC marks its centenary, Hu said.

It aims to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning of experience in governance between the CPC and political parties worldwide, jointly respond to challenges brought by changes unseen in a century and the global COVID-19 pandemic, enhance the philosophy and capability of seeking happiness for the people, advance world peace and development and promote the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity, said Hu.