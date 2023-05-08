Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

Beijing, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :President Xi Jinping will host a two-day summit with the leaders of five Central Asian nations next week, Beijing said on Monday, as China moves to increase its influence in the region.

Leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are expected to attend the China-Central Asia Summit from May 18 to 19, said China's foreign ministry.

The summit in the historic city of Xi'an on the ancient Silk Road is the first of its kind since the establishment of formal relations 31 years ago, according to the ministry, and will focus on strengthening economic and diplomatic ties with Beijing.

China, the world's second-largest energy consumer, has invested billions of Dollars to tap natural gas reserves in Central Asia.

Rail links connecting China to Europe crisscross the region and are key to the success of Xi's trillion-dollar global infrastructure project, the Belt and Road Initiative.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday that Xi would deliver a keynote speech during the summit, billed as China's first major diplomatic event of the year, and the leaders would jointly sign "important political documents".