Xi To Meet Turkey's Erdogan At Regional Summit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Xi to meet Turkey's Erdogan at regional summit

Beijing, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :China's President Xi Jinping will meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, on the sidelines of a regional security meeting in Central Asia, state media said.

Beijing's ties with Ankara have been overshadowed by international criticism of China's alleged human rights abuses against the Uyghurs, a Turkic-speaking Muslim minority in the country's northwest Xinjiang region.

"On the morning of September 16, President Xi Jinping will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Samarkand," Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said, announcing the meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the city in Uzbekistan.

Turkey is one of the four SCO observer states.

Xi also met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's Ebrahim Raisi at the regional security summit, which the Chinese leader is attending on his first trip abroad since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

