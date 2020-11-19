UrduPoint.com
Xi Touts China's Huge Economy As Base Of Free Trade In APEC Speech

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 09:40 AM

Xi touts China's huge economy as base of free trade in APEC speech

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :President Xi Jinping pegged China as the pivot point for global free trade Thursday, vowing to keep his "super-sized" economy open and warning against protectionism in a global economy eviscerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Buoyed by the signing of the world's largest trade pact over the weekend, Xi said the Asia-Pacific is the "forerunner driving global growth" in a world hit by "multiple challenges" including the coronavirus.

He vowed "openness" to trade and refuted any possibility of the "decoupling" of China's economy -- in his only comments nodding to the hostile trade policy of Donald Trump's US administration, which has battered China with tariffs and tech restrictions.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, held online this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, brings together 21 Pacific Rim countries including the world's two biggest economies, accounting for about 60 percent of global GDP.

It was not immediately clear if Trump, wounded by his election loss to Joe Biden, would take part in the summit or send a high level delegate in his place.

In a speech that veered into triumphalism over China's economic "resilience and vitality" in coming back from the virus, which first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, Xi warned countries who insist on trade barriers will suffer self-inflicted wounds.

"Openness enables a country to move forward while seclusion holds it back," he said.

"China will actively cooperate with all countries, regions and enterprises that want to do so. We will continue to hold high the banner of openness and co-operation."

