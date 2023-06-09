Xi urges troops to forge "great wall of steel" in guarding Chinese borders

HOHHOT, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :-- President Xi Jinping has called on Chinese border troops to enhance their capabilities in border defense and control to forge a "great wall of steel" along the country's borders.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks on Wednesday during a fact-finding trip to survey the work of border management and control and the development of border troops in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.