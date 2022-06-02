UrduPoint.com

Xinjiang Adds 263,000 New Urban Jobs In Jan.-May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Xinjiang adds 263,000 new urban jobs in Jan.-May

URUMQI, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region added 263,000 new urban jobs during the first five months of this year, fulfilling over 57 percent of the annual target of 460,000 new jobs, local authorities said.

Data showed that the unemployment level in the region has been dropping steadily, with 133,800 registered unemployed people in urban areas, down 13.62 percent year-on-year. The surveyed urban unemployment rate fell to 4.9 percent in May from 5 percent in March, according to a press conference held on Tuesday.

Putting a strong focus on unemployment, the region has been encouraging people of all ethnic groups in urban and rural areas to find jobs and start their own businesses through multiple channels and in various forms, said Shen Pingjiang, deputy director of the region's public employment service center.

Due to economic downward pressure and the challenges of COVID-19, the region has implemented a series of measures to stabilize and expand employment. As a result, the demand for workers from enterprises is higher than that of previous years, Shen said.

Related Topics

China March May All From Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

1 hour ago
 Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's ..

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

2 hours ago
 PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving ..

PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving statement of country's split

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to break if establishment doesn't take r ..

Pakistan to break if establishment doesn't take right decisions: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Hanif Abbasi tenders resignation as PM's aide

Hanif Abbasi tenders resignation as PM's aide

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.