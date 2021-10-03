UrduPoint.com

Xinjiang Earmarks Billion For Highway Construction Over Next 5 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Xinjiang earmarks billion for highway construction over next 5 years

BEIJING, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region plans to invest 400 billion Yuan (about $62 billion) in road construction during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), the regional transport department said.

The total length of the highway network, which stood at 209,200 km by the end of 2020, is expected to reach 220,000 km by 2025, according to the plan of the department.

By 2025, expressways will surround the Junggar Basin in the north, and the Tarim Basin in the south. All counties and major tourists destinations will also be accessible by expressways, said Guo Sheng, deputy chief of the department.

Situated in northwest China, Xinjiang covers an area of 1.66 million sq km.

Xinjiang's transport sector has seen robust growth with state support in the form of funds, technology and policies. By the end of 2020, its roads in rural areas totaled 174,400 km in length.

Xinjiang has about 25 million inhabitants and borders the countries of Mongolia, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Technology Russia China Road Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Mongolia 2020 All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at P ..

Climate action linked to economic growth: UAE at Pre-COP26

1 hour ago
 61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, ..

61 sponsors, 15 partners and supporters at WETEX, Dubai Solar Show

1 hour ago
 NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

NCM issues updates on &#039;Cyclone Shaheen&#039;

2 hours ago
 Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner ..

Daraz Becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner for ICC T20 World Cup in Pakis ..

2 hours ago
 France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Du ..

France celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveri ..

UAE announces 184 new COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.