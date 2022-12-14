UrduPoint.com

Xinjiang Enterprises Seek Business Opportunities In Central Asian Countries

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Xinjiang enterprises seek business opportunities in Central Asian countries

URUMQI, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Representatives of industry-leading enterprises from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region are currently on a trip in Central Asia to seek business opportunities there. The trip was arranged by the regional government.

During the 10-day trip which started Monday this week, Xinjiang businesses are expected to establish new contacts, engage in business negotiations and attend trade fairs in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The visit aims to deepen economic and trade cooperation between Xinjiang and Central Asian countries, said the regional bureau of commerce, adding that it will actively carry out dialogue and exchanges with governments and enterprises of relevant countries to tap the potential of multilateral cooperation.

Parhati Memetiyimin, executive vice general manager of Xinjiang Zhongtai (Group) Co., Ltd., said the company will sign a large export deal for chemical products in Kazakhstan. The company is also seeking crude oil import opportunities during the trip, he added.

"The government has taken the initiative in leading enterprises to go global and engage in business overseas, signaling that Xinjiang has beefed up support for foreign trade," said Chen Gang, executive vice president of YEMA Group Co., Ltd.

During the visit, the regional bureau of commerce will carry out exchanges to facilitate international logistics channels, enhance port infrastructure construction, and boost cooperation between sister cities, according to Liu Bo of the bureau.

Related Topics

Import Business China Company Oil Visit Bo Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Commerce From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2022

45 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 14th December 2022

50 minutes ago
 State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports ..

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems ..

10 hours ago
 Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former S ..

Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested ..

10 hours ago
 Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in ..

Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in jail

10 hours ago
 Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant ..

Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant 'carnage'

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.