Xinjiang enterprises seek business opportunities in Central Asian countries

URUMQI, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Representatives of industry-leading enterprises from northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region are currently on a trip in Central Asia to seek business opportunities there. The trip was arranged by the regional government.

During the 10-day trip which started Monday this week, Xinjiang businesses are expected to establish new contacts, engage in business negotiations and attend trade fairs in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The visit aims to deepen economic and trade cooperation between Xinjiang and Central Asian countries, said the regional bureau of commerce, adding that it will actively carry out dialogue and exchanges with governments and enterprises of relevant countries to tap the potential of multilateral cooperation.

Parhati Memetiyimin, executive vice general manager of Xinjiang Zhongtai (Group) Co., Ltd., said the company will sign a large export deal for chemical products in Kazakhstan. The company is also seeking crude oil import opportunities during the trip, he added.

"The government has taken the initiative in leading enterprises to go global and engage in business overseas, signaling that Xinjiang has beefed up support for foreign trade," said Chen Gang, executive vice president of YEMA Group Co., Ltd.

During the visit, the regional bureau of commerce will carry out exchanges to facilitate international logistics channels, enhance port infrastructure construction, and boost cooperation between sister cities, according to Liu Bo of the bureau.