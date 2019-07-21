Xinjiang Islamic Institute enrolls 1,300 students annually

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :The local government of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region protects the normal religious activities and fulfills the reasonable religious demands of believers in accordance with the law.

There are 10 religious colleges including the Xinjiang Islamic Institute, enrolling more than 1,300 students annually, according to a letter written to the US politicians by a group of scholars and religious personnel, regarding the ethnic, religious and human rights situation in Xinjiang.

In Xinjiang, there are 24,400 mosques and 29,000 religious clerics. In Xinjiang, for every 530 Muslims there is one mosque, a figure that exceeds many Muslim countries.

In recent years, the local government in Xinjiang has greatly improved the basic conditions of the mosques, which now come with water, electricity, access to roads, natural gas, telecommunications, radio, television, library and pre-worship cleansing facilities. Those efforts have been praised by religious personnel and Muslims.

The scholars informed that in response to the strong calls of people of all ethnic groups for combating violent terrorist crimes, Xinjiang has combined crackdown on terrorism with preventive measures. Vigorous efforts have been made to fight violent terrorist crimes in accordance with the law.

At the same time, to address the problem at its source, vocational education and training centers have been established in accordance with the law to educate and rehabilitate those who have committed minor crimes.

Xinjiang, they said, enjoys social stability. No violent terrorist attacks have occurred in the past three years, and people have a much greater sense of security, fulfilment and happiness.

In 2018 alone, the number of tourists to Xinjiang exceeded 150 million, among which 2.

4 million were inbound tourists. Tourists from home and abroad speak highly of Xinjiang's economic and social achievements, saying that Xinjiang is not only beautiful but also safe and secure, they added.

They said the trainees learning the country's common language and legal knowledge and taking various vocational training courses on skills such as clothes processing, food processing and hairdressing in bright and spacious teaching building.

Besides, they are served with rich dishes in clean and tidy canteens, living in dormitory quarters equipped with tv, air conditioning and shower facilities, and enjoying colorful cultural lives on the sport courts or in the libraries.

The trainees can have home visits each week and also can ask for leave to attend to private affairs. Their personal freedom is fully guaranteed. Many of them are now aware of the true nature and harm of the extremist religious thoughts.

They said many of them have found suitable jobs, putting the vocational skills they acquired in the training centers into good use. They get paid and can provide a good life for their family.

About culture, they said the constitution of China stipulates that the state protects the lawful rights and interests of every ethnic group, and helps ethnic minority regions achieve a faster pace of economic and cultural development.

Xinjiang has put a lot of efforts into the protection, inheritance and promotion of each ethnic minority's culture.

Xinjiang Radio and Television Station broadcasts in five languages, namely Mandarin, Uyghur, Kazak, Qirghiz and Mongolian, Xinjiang Daily is published in four languages of Mandarin, Uyghur, Kazak and Mongolian, and the numbers of newspapers and journals published in ethnic minority languages across Xinjiang have reached 51 and 116 respectively, they said.