Xinjiang now has over 5.8 mln motor vehicles

URUMQI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The number of motor vehicles in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has hit 5.88 million, 7.28 percent growth over the previous year, local authorities have said.

The number of registered drivers in Xinjiang has topped 7 million, up 4.

86 percent year on year. About 1.29 million motor vehicles are registered in Urumqi, the regional capital, up 5 percent year on year, according to the regional traffic management department.

Relevant departments in Xinjiang have since 2018 introduced a slew of measures to better serve drivers, benefiting over 6 million local residents.