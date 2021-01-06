UrduPoint.com
Xinjiang Reports 1 Asymptomatic COVID-19 Case

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 03:50 PM

URUMQI, Jan. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported one new asymptomatic case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, local health authorities said.

A 58-year-old truck driver received a positive result following a nucleic acid test in Hutubi County in the Hui Autonomous Prefecture of Changji, according to the prefecture's health commission.

He was later diagnosed as an asymptomatic case and has been transferred to a designated hospital for medical observation.

A second driver and a passenger who were traveling with the man have both tested negative and are in isolation under medical observation.

The man who tested positive for the virus lives in Xinle City administered by Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, which has recently seen a rebound in locally transmitted cases. He set off from a logistics park in Shijiazhuang on Jan. 1 and arrived in Hutubi County on Wednesday.

His close contacts have all been placed under medical observation.

