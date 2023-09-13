Xinjiang sees over 10,000 China-Europe freight trains so far this year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

URUMQI, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :-- As of Sunday, the inbound and outbound China-Europe freight trains passing through northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region have totaled 10,017 this year, up 10.1 percent year on year, according to China Railway Urumqi Group Co., Ltd.

For five consecutive months this year, Horgos Port, a major rail port in Xinjiang, has seen over 600 such freight trains each month.

On March 19, 2016, Horgos Port launched the first China-Europe freight train service. Since then, the number of trains handled annually by the port has repeatedly reached new highs, increasing from 386 in 2016 to more than 7,000 in 2022.

So far, the port has seen a total of 77 railway routes put into operation, while the radiation area has expanded to 45 cities in 18 countries and regions.