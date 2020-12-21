Xinjiang trounces Tianjin in CBA

(@FahadShabbir)

ZHUJI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Xinjiang Flying Tigers trounced the Tianjin Pioneers 105-91 in the second phase of the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league on Monday.

The first half saw both sides trade leads frequently and ended with Tianjin narrowing the gap to only one point after Xinjiang held a 5-point in the first quarter.

Tianjin managed to tie the score in the third quarter but still failed to turn the table, as Zhou Qi, Zeng Lingxu, and Donatas Motiejunas notched three double-doubles for Xinjiang to take the final victory.

Marko Todorovic contributed a game-high 37 points and 18 rebounds for Tianjin, while Motiejunas had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead Xinjiang. His teammates Zhou added 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Zeng also secured a double-double of 13 points and 11 assists.

Xinjiang will next face the Jilin Northeast Tigers on Wednesday, while Tianjin takes on the Guangdong Southern Tigers. Enditem