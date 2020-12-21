UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xinjiang Trounces Tianjin In CBA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 04:50 PM

Xinjiang trounces Tianjin in CBA

ZHUJI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Xinjiang Flying Tigers trounced the Tianjin Pioneers 105-91 in the second phase of the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league on Monday.

The first half saw both sides trade leads frequently and ended with Tianjin narrowing the gap to only one point after Xinjiang held a 5-point in the first quarter.

Tianjin managed to tie the score in the third quarter but still failed to turn the table, as Zhou Qi, Zeng Lingxu, and Donatas Motiejunas notched three double-doubles for Xinjiang to take the final victory.

Marko Todorovic contributed a game-high 37 points and 18 rebounds for Tianjin, while Motiejunas had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead Xinjiang. His teammates Zhou added 23 points and 13 rebounds, and Zeng also secured a double-double of 13 points and 11 assists.

Xinjiang will next face the Jilin Northeast Tigers on Wednesday, while Tianjin takes on the Guangdong Southern Tigers. Enditem

Related Topics

China Jilin Tianjin Lead

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture organises Used-Book Fair as part of ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid offers condolences on death of S ..

11 minutes ago

Oman decides to ban entry to and exit from Sultana ..

20 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 20 politicians including Maula ..

28 minutes ago

Shoigu Says US Boosted Surveillance Near Russian B ..

2 minutes ago

Construction of smart fish farming ship starts in ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.