URUMQI, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The total number of China-Europe freight train routes passing through the Alataw Pass, a major land port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has reached 100, according to the China Railway Urumqi Group Co., Ltd.

The average daily number of China-Europe freight trains handled by the port remains 17 today, compared to a monthly average of 3.5 trains in 2012, said the company.

In 2022, the two major ports in Xinjiang -- the Alataw Pass and the Horgos Port -- handled 13,300 China-Europe freight trains, up 8.7 percent year on year, among which the number of trains departing from Xinjiang rose 21.5 percent year on year to 1,440, said the company.

So far, China-Europe freight trains via the Alataw Pass have accounted for over 30 percent of such trains operated in China, linking 19 destinations, including Germany, Poland, and Russia.