Xinjiang's Electricity Transmission Volume Up 34 Pct In H1

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:30 PM

URUMQI, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region transmitted over 59 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of locally generated electricity to other parts of the country in the first half of the year, up 34 percent year on year, according to the Xinjiang Electricity Trading Center.

Xinjiang is rich in energy resources, including wind and solar power.

The electricity has been transmitted to 20 regions across the country.

The power helped these regions reduce the burning of standard coal by 18.02 million tonnes, and emissions of carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides by 48.67 million tonnes, 153,000 tonnes and 133,000 tonnes, respectively, according to the center.

Approximately 30 percent of the electricity was generated from new-energy sources, said the center.

