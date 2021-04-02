BEIJING, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Xinjiang Flying Tigers center Zhou Qi matches Chinese basketball icon Yao Ming with big stats in points, rebounds and blocks in a recent CBA game.

Zhou finished with 37 points, 26 boards and four blocks in a 110-93 win against the Guangzhou Loong Lions on Thursday, becoming the second domestic player with such stats after current Chinese Basketball Association President Yao, who made it three times in his playing career.

Zhou is also the second domestic player with at least 25 boards in a single game multiple times. He had pulled down 26 rebounds against the Fujian Sturgeons last season. Yao reached this mark five times between 1999 and 2002.

With the just-registered 26 rebounds, Zhou has surpassed Yao into 42nd on the CBA's all-time rebound list.

Zhou averaged 21.4 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 39 appearances this season as Xinjiang ranks fourth with a 33-16 record.