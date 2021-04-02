UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xinjiang's Zhou Joins Legend Yao With Monster CBA Stats

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 02:10 PM

Xinjiang's Zhou joins legend Yao with monster CBA stats

BEIJING, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Xinjiang Flying Tigers center Zhou Qi matches Chinese basketball icon Yao Ming with big stats in points, rebounds and blocks in a recent CBA game.

Zhou finished with 37 points, 26 boards and four blocks in a 110-93 win against the Guangzhou Loong Lions on Thursday, becoming the second domestic player with such stats after current Chinese Basketball Association President Yao, who made it three times in his playing career.

Zhou is also the second domestic player with at least 25 boards in a single game multiple times. He had pulled down 26 rebounds against the Fujian Sturgeons last season. Yao reached this mark five times between 1999 and 2002.

With the just-registered 26 rebounds, Zhou has surpassed Yao into 42nd on the CBA's all-time rebound list.

Zhou averaged 21.4 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 39 appearances this season as Xinjiang ranks fourth with a 33-16 record.

Related Topics

China Guangzhou

Recent Stories

Footballers disappointed over current situation in ..

37 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 129.2 million

59 minutes ago

Mother saves girl from kidnapping

56 minutes ago

Death Toll From Train Derailment in Taiwan Reaches ..

56 minutes ago

SC upholds ECP’s decision, orders to hold re-pol ..

1 hour ago

Cambodian tourist attraction Angkor sees 98.8-pct ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.