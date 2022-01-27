Tegucigalpa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Leftist Xiomara Castro was sworn in Thursday as the first woman president of Honduras at a ceremony attended by international dignitaries, after seemingly resolving a rebellion in her own party.

"I promise to be faithful to the Republic, to comply with and enforce the Constitution and its laws," Castro said at the ceremony attended by her choice for Congress president, Luis Redondo, at the center of a disruptive rivalry within her Libre party.