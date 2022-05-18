UrduPoint.com

Xirelijiang Appointed Head Coach Of Nanjing Monkey Kings

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 02:21 AM

Xirelijiang appointed head coach of Nanjing Monkey Kings

NANJING,China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) club Nanjing Monkey Kings has appointed star player Xirelijiang as head coach, the club announced Tuesday.

The 31-year-old guard will become the youngest head coach in the Chinese basketball league.

Since joining Nanjing in the 2020-21 CBA season, Xirelijiang has proved his ability to lead the team alone, the club said on its Weibo account, adding that Xirelijiang has left his mark on the young team with his passion and vitality.

Xirelijiang led domestic players in assists and three-pointers during his first CBA season in Nanjing, with all his statistics reaching career highs. He averaged 17.2 points, 8.9 assists and 5.3 rebounds in the 2021-22 season.

Xirelijiang has excellent tactical concepts and is adept at motivating players and boosting their morale, said the club, which finished bottom of the 20-team CBA last season.

Related Topics

China Young Nanjing Lead All Coach

Recent Stories

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From ..

North Korea Has Refused All Vaccine Donations From COVAX Global Initiative - Sta ..

2 hours ago
 'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Ra ..

'Political stability need of the hour': Pervaiz Rasheed

2 hours ago
 BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

BISE Larkana chairman visits exam centres

2 hours ago
 Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk R ..

Russia-Ukraine Border Checkpoint Shelled - Kursk Region Governor

2 hours ago
 State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchang ..

State Dept. Says Turkey Has No Requests in Exchange for Sweden, Finland Joining ..

2 hours ago
 Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on W ..

Blinken to Meet With Turkey's Cavusoglu at UN on Wednesday - State Dept.

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.