BEIJING, Jan. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :An article by Chinese President Xi Jinping on working together to build a community with a shared future for humanity was published Friday.

The article titled "Work Together to Build a Community of Shared Future for Mankind" by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was published in this year's first issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.