(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the city of Samarkand, and pay state visits to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Since its establishment 21 years ago, the SCO has had extraordinary journey by following the principle of Shanghai Spirit of mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for diversity of civilizations and pursuit of common development, committed to world peace and development and human progress, and made important theoretical and practical explorations for the building of a new type of international relations and adopted a concept of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and jointly respond to security challenges.

The SCO has successfully played an important role in the regional counter-terrorism cooperation, economy and trade exchanges.

Pakistan and China celebrated the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China on May 21, 2021.

Over the past 70 years, out two countries have always stood united, trusted, respected and supported each other, sharing weal and woe. Pakistan is grateful for China's valuable support in its fight against COVID-19, and will strive to build the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into a demonstration project o high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative and build an even closer Pakistan-China community with a shared future in new era.

Interviewed by People's Daily, Khaled Akram, Executive director of the Center for Global and Strategic Studies of Pakistan, said that as unstable and uncertain factors are on the rise globally, the SCO needs to strengthen coordination in multilateral affairs and firmly uphold true multilateralism.

I believe that with the joint efforts of all countries, the summit will achieve a series of important consensus and outcomes, and serve as new impetus and new direction for the SCO to achieve new and greater development plans.

As member of the SCO family, Pakistani people believe that China's leadership role is crucial to the development of the SCO. The President Xi's attendance at the summit will help the SCO make new and greater contributions to regional security, anti- terrorism cooperation, world peace and economic development.

The SCO summit will start new page of global cooperation particularly when the world is facing economic downturn and regional crisis.