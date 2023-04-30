BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :A speech delivered by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at a meeting on the education campaign on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era will be published on Monday.

The speech by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's ninth issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.