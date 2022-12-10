UrduPoint.com

Yamaguchi And Tai Cruise Into Badminton World Tour Finals Deciders

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Yamaguchi and Tai cruise into badminton World Tour Finals deciders

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :World champion Akane Yamaguchi on Saturday booked a ticket to the last stage of the season-ending badminton World Tour Finals in Bangkok, crushing Olympic gold medallist Chen Yufei.

The Badminton World Federation shifted its $1.5 million flagship event to the Thai capital's Nimibutr Arena after original host China dropped the tournament due to its tough Covid restrictions.

The semi-final on Saturday was a rematch of a clash from Thursday in which Chen beat Yamaguchi in straight games in the women's singles.

Yamaguchi got off to a flying start in the latest match-up with feisty smash shots and fancy footwork but Chen fought hard to stay in contention.

The Japanese 25-year-old managed to seal the first game 21-19 after an electrifying final rally.

Momentum stayed with her in the second, where she carved out a nine-point advantage by the mid-game interval before clinching it 21-10.

"For the second game, I played well with all my power and skills and the win in the first game boosted my confidence and helped me win easily," Yamaguchi told reporters.

Chen said her opponent is an outstanding player.

"I had no problem with my energy levels, I think I was just not decisive enough... I kept making adjustments but I think ultimately I was too slow," the Chinese star said.

On Sunday, Yamaguchi will play Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan who quickly dispensed with He Bing Jiao in the other semi Saturday.

The Olympic silver medallist mounted a sophisticated attack to claim the first game 21-18 as He struggled to play catch-up.

Her Chinese opponent came out firing in the second but Tai eventually stormed home to clinch the game and match 21-14.

Tai said the key to her victory was maintaining composure but added that it was difficult adjusting to the on-court drift.

"Tomorrow I'll try to play as fast as Yamaguchi because she has a quicker pace," Tai told reporters.

In the men's draw, world number one Viktor Axelsen will be hoping to put Friday's surprise loss behind him when he meets Japan's Kodai Naraoka.

India's H.S. Prannoy, who was ineligible to advance to the semi-finals, upset the dominant 28-year-old Dane -- only his third defeat this year.

Indonesian stars Anthony Ginting and Jonatan Christie will face off in the other men's semi-final.

Related Topics

Firing Attack World China Badminton Bangkok Japan Turkish Lira Women Sunday Gold Silver Olympics National University Event All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in ..

Court acquits Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in drugs case

20 seconds ago
 Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADP ..

Chairman NDMA meets with Executive Director of ADPC

2 hours ago
 Flood victims need continued support

Flood victims need continued support

2 hours ago
 Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Vis ..

Participants Of 5th Maritime Security Workshop Visit Naval Headquarters

2 hours ago
 Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Hor ..

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst Visits Pakistan To Discuss ..

2 hours ago
 Plenary meeting of the 77th session of the UN Gene ..

Plenary meeting of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly was held

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.