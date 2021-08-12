UrduPoint.com

Yamaha Withdraw Vinales From Austrian GP After Styrian Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Yamaha withdraw Vinales from Austrian GP after Styrian performance

Spielberg, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Yamaha announced on Thursday they have withdrawn Spaniard Maverick Vinales from the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix following his performance in last weekend's race.

The 26-year-old, who races alongside championship leader Fabio Quartararo at the Japanese outfit, failed to finish last Sunday's Styrian Grand Prix claiming he had numerous electronic issues.

Vinales will leave Yamaha at the end of the season after requesting to leave the outfit early.

"The absence follows the suspension of the rider by Yamaha due to the unexplained irregular operation of the motorcycle by the rider during last weekend's Styria MotoGP race," they said.

"Yamaha's decision follows an in-depth analysis of telemetry and data over the last days.

"Yamaha's conclusion is that the rider's actions could have potentially caused significant damage to the engine of his YZR-M1 bike which could have caused serious risks to the rider himself and possibly posed a danger to all other riders in the MotoGP race," they added.

No replacement will be named for Vinales for Sunday's race in Spielberg.

Related Topics

Sunday All From Race

Recent Stories

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

19 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

27 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

28 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

31 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

49 minutes ago
 PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement abou ..

PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement about son's wedding in London

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.