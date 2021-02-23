UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yamani Of Oil Embargo Fame Dies At 90

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Yamani of oil embargo fame dies at 90

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Former Saudi oil minister Sheikh Ahmed Zaki Yamani, a key player behind the 1973 oil embargo, died Tuesday aged 90 after a long career that laid the foundations of the kingdom's energy sector.

Yamani, dubbed by local papers as the "godfather of black gold", died in London, said state-owned El-Ekhbariya television, without giving the cause.

It said he will be buried in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, in western Saudi Arabia, where he was born.

In 1973, he was a key player in OPEC's decision to raise oil prices in protest at Israel's occupation of Arab land seized in 1967, sparking a world economic crisis.

Two years later, he was among oil ministers kidnapped by pro-Palestinian militants led by the infamous Carlos the Jackal at an OPEC meeting in Vienna.

Yamani, who served as oil minister from 1962 until 1986, was the first Saudi representative in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

He was dismissed in 1986 for undisclosed reasons, apparently over disagreement with the king at the time on oil output quotas.

He played a pivotal role in the nationalisation of Saudi Arabia's oil industry, led today by energy giant Aramco.

"He masterminded the negotiations through which Saudi Arabia purchased Aramco from its American owners -- a key move which assured no loss in revenue or disruption in the flow of oil," Ellen R. Wald, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center, tweeted on Tuesday.

He had a number of degrees from various institutions, including Cairo University, New York University and Harvard.

Related Topics

Militants Protest World Israel Mecca Oil Died Saudi Vienna London Cairo New York Saudi Arabia Gold Muslim TV From Industry Arab

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan arrives in Colombo

10 minutes ago

LDA commits sheer violation of COVID-19 protocols

25 minutes ago

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

29 minutes ago

UN World Food Programme warns could suspend work i ..

31 minutes ago

India using rape as military tactic to punish Kash ..

31 minutes ago

India's Serum Institute despatches first Covax vac ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.