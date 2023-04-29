UrduPoint.com

Yamashita Leads First All-woman Referee Team In J-League

Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Yamashita leads first all-woman referee team in J-League

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Trailblazing Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita made more history on Saturday as part of the first all-woman team of officials to take charge of a first-division game in the men's J-League.

Yamashita took the whistle for defending champions Yokohama F. Marinos' match against Nagoya Grampus, flanked by assistants Makoto Bozono and Naomi Teshirogi.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Yamashita dishing out three yellow cards.

Yamashita last September became the first woman to officiate a first-division J-League game, and was one of three women named on the list of 36 referees for the men's World Cup.

She did not take charge of a match in Qatar but was the fourth official for six first-round games.

Yamashita, Bozono and Teshirogi broke new ground last year when the three-woman team officiated a men's game in the Asian Champions League.

The trio have all been included on the list of referees and assistants for this summer's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Frenchwoman Stephanie Frappart last year made history by becoming the first woman to referee a match at a men's World Cup when she took charge of the Group E clash between Germany and Costa Rica.

She was part of an all-woman refereeing team for the match, backed by assistants Neuza Back of Brazil and Mexico's Karen Diaz Medina.

Related Topics

World Australia Qatar Germany Yokohama Nagoya Medina Brazil Costa Rica Mexico September Women All Asia New Zealand

Recent Stories

DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most ..

DEWA introduces Zayed University students to most prominent global practices in ..

27 minutes ago
 UAE participates in second Tashkent International ..

UAE participates in second Tashkent International Investment Forum in Uzbekistan

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th April 2023

5 hours ago
 ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling kn ..

ADIHEX announces guidelines for buying, selling knives, bows and arrows

12 hours ago
 Dubai hosts International Hybrid Congress of Joint ..

Dubai hosts International Hybrid Congress of Joint Reconstruction Middle East

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.