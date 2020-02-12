Yang announces withdrawal from Democratic presidential race

Manchester, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who campaigned on giving every adult American $1,000 a month, suspended his campaign for president Tuesday after failing to make an impact in the New Hampshire Primary.

"Our signature proposal, universal basic income, has become part of the mainstream conversation," Yang told cheering supporters as he bowed out.

Yang, 45, was polling at a lowly three percent with 20 percent of polling stations reporting, placing him well out of contention.

"Without a doubt, we accelerated the eradication of poverty in our society by years, even generations," Yang added.