Yang offers 10 families $1,000 a month at Democratic debate

Washington, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang took the stage at the third debate of Democratic presidential candidates with a promise to give a "freedom dividend" of $1,000 per month to 10 American families for a year.

"When you donate money to a presidential campaign, what happens? The politician spends the money on tv ads and consultants and you hope it works out. It's time to trust ourselves more than our politicians," Yang said in his opening statement in the three-hour debate.

Calling for interested families to apply at his campaign website, Yang said, "This is how we will get our country working for us again, the American people." Yang has made establishing a universal basic income to offset job losses caused by automation a key part of his campaign, in contrast to the other nine Democratic frontrunners at the debate held in Houston.

"It's original, I'll give you that," fellow candidate Pete Buttigieg remarked after Yang's announcement.

Originally seen as a novelty candidate with no political experience, Yang has mounted a surprisingly vigorous bid for the Democratic nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Yang has warned automation could cause one third of all Americans to lose their jobs in the next 12 years, and said anger over jobs already replaced by technology was key in Trump's 2016 election win.