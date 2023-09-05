Open Menu

Yangtze River Delta Region To Strengthen Commerce Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Yangtze River Delta region to strengthen commerce cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The commerce authorities of the Yangtze River Delta region signed a cooperation deal in Beijing on Tuesday. The deal aims to advance regional market integration and facilitate the building of a unified national market, the Ministry of Commerce said.

Commerce authorities in Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui will deepen cooperation in six aspects, including promoting common market rules and systems and sharing trade logistics systems, among others, according to the deal.

The authorities will also strengthen information exchanges and establish a data sharing mechanism.

The move will help accelerate the creation of a more stable, fair, transparent and predictable business environment, and facilitate the construction of a unified large market across the country, the ministry said.

Related Topics

Business Beijing Shanghai Market Commerce

