UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Yankees Covid-19 Positive Tests Wipe Out MLB Contest

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 09:40 AM

Yankees Covid-19 positive tests wipe out MLB contest

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Major League Baseball postponed Thursday's scheduled game between visiting Boston and the New York Yankees after multiple Covid-19 positive tests within the Yankees organization.

An MLB statement said the contest, the only Thursday outing planned following a break for the MLB All-Star Game, was postponed "to allow for continued testing and contact tracing.

" The Yankees announced before the game was wiped out that they had placed left-handed pitchers Nestor Cortes, who was born in Cuba, and Dominican Wandy Peralta on the Covid-19 list under MLB health and safety protocols.

The game was only the eighth of the campaign to be postponed due to Covid-19 and the first since April 19.

MLB allowed teams who reached the 85% vaccination level to scale back coronavirus safety measures such as face masks in dugouts and bullpens and the Yankees were among the first teams to qualify.

Related Topics

Boston New York Cuba April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

18 minutes ago

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

9 hours ago

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.