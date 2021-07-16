Yankees Covid-19 positive tests wipe out MLB contest

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Major League Baseball postponed Thursday's scheduled game between visiting Boston and the New York Yankees after multiple Covid-19 positive tests within the Yankees organization.

An MLB statement said the contest, the only Thursday outing planned following a break for the MLB All-Star Game, was postponed "to allow for continued testing and contact tracing.

" The Yankees announced before the game was wiped out that they had placed left-handed pitchers Nestor Cortes, who was born in Cuba, and Dominican Wandy Peralta on the Covid-19 list under MLB health and safety protocols.

The game was only the eighth of the campaign to be postponed due to Covid-19 and the first since April 19.

MLB allowed teams who reached the 85% vaccination level to scale back coronavirus safety measures such as face masks in dugouts and bullpens and the Yankees were among the first teams to qualify.